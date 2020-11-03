Dave Cronin

Series three of BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming!

So, we haven’t even seen series 2 of the show yet but RuPaul has confirmed series 3 is on the way.

Like most productions, the upcoming series has been delayed because of the coronavirus but is due to start on BBC Three soon.

RuPaul announced yesterday the second season of Drag Race UK will premiere early in 2021, and also confirmed the UK’s fiercest TV drag pageant has been renewed for season 3.

Irish fans will able to see the series on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app the same day new episodes debut in Britain on BBC iPLayer.