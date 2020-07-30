DAVE CRONIN

Dermot Kennedy admits having to postpone his tour due to coronavirus was actually the catalyst behind his latest show.

He’ll perform live for his Some Summer Night at the Natural History Museum virtual gig in London tonight. Of course, he’s joined by Emmy nominee Paul Mescal, too.

Dermot told Beat coming off the road so suddenly sparked the idea:

“I found myself back at home, playing mini shows into my phone. Obviously it was just such a massive comedown from being on tour. And so the idea was born to play a proper show with big production, proper lighting, proper arrangements.”

Important info for tonight's show. There’s only a few more hours to go!! So excited!!! https://t.co/KEduqjxeXp pic.twitter.com/kpavAB39pg — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) July 30, 2020

Dermot Kennedy – Some Summer Night at the Natural History Museum kicks off tonight at 9pm. Some tickets are still available to purchase online.