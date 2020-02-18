Oh, and he’s just announced a third and final date at the INEC.

Dublin’s Dermot Kennedy says his recent chart and award success still hasn’t sunk in!

He’s up for International Male Solo Artist at tonight’s BRIT Awards but he’s got competition in the form of Post Malone, Bruce Springsteen and Tyler, The Creator.

Speaking to Beat earlier on #TheBuzz about the nomination he said he “still has to pinch” himself.

The glitz and glam of The BRIT Awards 2020 is on in London’s O2 Arena with Jack Whitehall back on hosting duties.

Dermot Kennedy has also announced a third and final night at the Gleneagle INEC arena, Killarney due to demand on bank holiday Monday 1st June. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am from Ticketmaster.

I’m adding a third and final show in Killarney on June 1st! Thank you so much for selling out all these dates. It’ll be such a special month. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am on https://t.co/CIdN7CKgpi pic.twitter.com/6TMNmDIAI6 — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) February 18, 2020

