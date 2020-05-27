American singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her experiences of starring in Disney TV Shows, alongside Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and The Jonas Brothers.

Demi Lovato appeared on the podcast In Bed with Nick and Megan on Sunday and opened up about what life was like as a Disney Channel star in the mid-to-late 2000s.

“We grew up on Disney Channel around the same age…Miley Cyrus, Selena [Gomez], Jonas Brothers, all of them, and even the cast of High School Musical, all of that. Everybody was kind of growing up together.” she told the hosts.

“It was this really small group of kids that we really couldn’t relate to a lot of people, so we kind of stuck together. We called it ‘Disney High’ because when there’s only a select few of you that can relate to one another, you start dating each other, you become friends with one another, you fall out with one another and then you break up with one another…It’s just confusing and dramatic, and that’s ‘Disney High’ for you.”

You can listen to the full podcast below.