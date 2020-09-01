TV presenter and the original queen of Big Brother Davina McCall has criticised some people online for being “really mean” when she lost lots of weight following her divorce.

The 52-year-old presenter says selfies posted on Instagram sparked “uninformed” comments following her split from Matthew Robertson.

The presenter, 52, told Women’s Health magazine that people do not always think about “the sadness”.

View this post on Instagram Wouldn’t be a holiday without the bikini shot . 😂 A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

“It’s called the divorce diet, where you just literally shed (weight),” McCall said.

The mum-of-three’s also shared her experience of menopause with Women’s Health magazine but says she’s happier than ever.