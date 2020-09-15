Dave Cronin

Captain America star Chris Evans has, until now, remained pretty quiet about his recent social media ‘blunder’

The actor left fans marveling at his camera roll after he shared a screenshot of several risqué photos to his social media account. Evans quickly deleted the screen recording of his family playing the game Heads Up, which cut to a photo of his camera roll at the end. There amongst the pics displayed on the screen, in all its glory, was allegedly a snap of his you-know-what.

Today he broke his silence on the mishap by tweeting an encouraging message to vote in the upcoming US election.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Never change, Chris.