Captain America star Chris Evans has, until now, remained pretty quiet about his recent social media ‘blunder’
The actor left fans marveling at his camera roll after he shared a screenshot of several risqué photos to his social media account. Evans quickly deleted the screen recording of his family playing the game Heads Up, which cut to a photo of his camera roll at the end. There amongst the pics displayed on the screen, in all its glory, was allegedly a snap of his you-know-what.
Today he broke his silence on the mishap by tweeting an encouraging message to vote in the upcoming US election.
Now that I have your attention
🤦🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️….
VOTE Nov 3rd!!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020
Never change, Chris.Chris Evans