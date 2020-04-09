By Dave Cronin

Pop’s prettiest couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are putting their self-isolation time to good use by cheering up sick kids.

The couple surprised patients at a children’s hospital with a virtual visit and chatted with some young fans.

The pair worked with Ryan Seacrest‘s Ryan Foundation, which helps to connect the entertainment world with children’s hospitals, to set up the surprise and Ryan shared a cute video clip from the moment with his Instagram followers.

In a post on Instagram Camila describes the children they spoke to as: “brave and spunky and warriors every day!”