By Dave Cronin

Ant & Dec present their final Saturday Night Takeaway of the series this weekend, but they won’t be off our screens for long!

They’re back on hosting duties for Britain’s Got Talent which will return in just two weeks’ time despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed on Twitter the new series of BGT will return on Saturday 11th April after bosses revealed they were considering how to make the live shows work.

They said they’re working with production colleagues in an ever-changing situation and we will update on this in due course.

It’s expected the new series will begin on Virgin Media One on Saturday, April 11th.