By Dave Cronin

Boyzlife are doing their bit to help the elderly during the coronavirus outbreak with their latest track.

Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden have released their debut song ‘You Needed Me’.

Keith explains why they’re donating all the profits to Age UK:

“…We want to let people know that the elderly are there, and that people care, and that Age UK can fight your corner for you if you are elderly, and help you out if you are unwell.”

Our first single “You Needed Me” is OUT NOW! All the profits are going to @age_uk to help those who need it most during the pandemic. Listen here: https://t.co/8VbmkEmC0p All our love, K&B x #Boyzlife #StringsAttached pic.twitter.com/GegkcNekBz — BOYZLIFE (@boyzlifeOFCL) April 3, 2020

You Needed Me by Boyzlife is out now. Their debut album Strings Attached is out on May 29th.