5 Seconds of Summer admit they’ve experienced first-hand the fear and worry around coronavirus after their producer Andrew Watt was diagnosed with the illness.

Andrew, who has also produced songs for Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

5SOS’s Bassist Callum Hood had this to say about the situation amidst releasing a new album:

“As a human, it’s led me to be more empathetic toward people who are not in such a privileged situation as I am,” says Hood. “In terms of physical well-being, mental well-being, or even financial. It’s made me really mindful about other people. I just hope [the album] serves as a positive thing. That’s all it can do.”